Arkansas wins 8th straight, beats Mississippi State 63-55

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — JD Notae scored 14 points, Jaylin Williams added 10 points, nine rebounds and two blocks and Arkansas scored 10 of the final 13 points to beat Mississippi State 63-55. Chris Lykes also scored 10 points, including a contested 3 off the dribble with 20 seconds on the shot clock that gave Arkansas (18-5, 7-3 SEC) a 61-54 lead with 25 seconds to play. Stanley Umude converted a three-point play to make it 6-4 fewer than 4 minutes into the game and the Razorbacks never again trailed. Iverson Molinar scored 19 points to lead Mississippi State. Garrison Brooks added 12 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks. Tolu Smith returned for the Bulldogs after a three-game absence and finished with 11 points on 2-of-8 shooting.