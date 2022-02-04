News Corp. says it was hacked; believed to be China-linked

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Wall Street Journal's publisher, News Corp., says it has been hacked, with data stolen from journalists and other employees.

The cybersecurity firm investigating the intrusion, Mandiant, says Chinese intelligence-gathering is believed to be behind the operation.

The Journal reported that people briefed on the intrusion said it appeared to date back to February 2020 and that scores of employees were impacted.

It quoted them as saying the hackers were able to access reporters’ emails and Google Docs, including drafts of articles.

News Corp. says customer and financial data were so far not affected, nor were company operations interrupted.