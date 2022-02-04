Mitchell scores 27 in return, leads Jazz past Nets 125-102

By MATTHEW COLES

Associated Press

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 27 points in his return from a concussion that sidelined him for eight games, Bojan Bogdanovic added 19 points and the Utah Jazz cruised past the short-handed Brooklyn Nets 125-102. Mitchell shot 8 for 10 from the floor and had six 3-pointers and six assists in 22 minutes of energized play. Rookie Cam Thomas posted a career-high 30 points just four games after his previous best of 25 last week. Kyrie Irving was the only Nets star to play and scored 15 points on 20 shots.