Suns’ Booker, Paul picked as NBA All-Star reserves

By BRIAN MAHONEY

AP Basketball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Devin Booker and Chris Paul were chosen as reserves for the NBA All-Star Game, giving the NBA-leading Phoenix Suns two selections. The Utah Jazz also got a pair with Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell, but the Cleveland Cavaliers had to settle for one player in the game they will host on Feb. 20. Guard Darius Garland will represent the Cavaliers but center Jarrett Allen was not among the seven players from the Eastern Conference. Reserves were voted on by the head coaches from each conference, who could not vote for players from their own teams.