Russian Olympic women’s hockey team practices post-isolation

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Hockey Writer

BEIJING (AP) — The Russian women’s hockey team held its first pre-Olympic practice after three days in isolation and appears on track to play its tournament opener. The Russians practiced without five members of their 25-player roster. That left them with 18 skaters and two goaltenders on the ice. The official roster lists only 16 skaters and two goalies. Taxi squad players can be promoted to the team to fill the lineup. The Russians are scheduled to face Switzerland on Friday before facing the U.S. on Saturday.