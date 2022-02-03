Olympic trials finalist is 1st Iowa women’s wrestling signee

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — A junior world champion and U.S. Olympic trials finalist is the first member of the Iowa women’s wrestling program’s inaugural signing class. Coach Clarissa Chun announced Kylie Welker of Franksville, Wisconsin, as her first recruit. Welker won a gold medal at the 2021 Junior World Championships and she represented the United States at 72 kg at the 2021 Senior World Championships. Last March she lost to eventual Olympic silver medalist Adeline Gray in the finals at the U.S. team trials. Iowa begins competing in women’s wrestling in 2023-24.