Nebraska regents could rescind alcohol ban at sports venues

By ERIC OLSON

AP Sports Writer

Nebraska would sell alcohol at the Big Ten wrestling championships in March if university regents approve a policy revision at its meeting next week. That would open the possibility of booze being available at Cornhuskers football games and other events. Athletic department leaders have long considered selling alcohol at their venues and their interest has increased recently as they’ve looked for ways to enhance the fan experience. At least half the schools in the major conferences and eight of the 14 in the Big Ten sell alcohol at games. The regents meet next Friday.