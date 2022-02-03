EEOC wants to join women’s team players in equal pay appeal

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has asked for permission to participate in the appeal by American women soccer players trying to reinstate their pay claim against the U.S. Soccer Federation. The EEOC asked to address the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals during oral arguments scheduled for March 7 in Pasadena, California. The players sued the federation in March 2019 under the Equal Pay Act, claiming they had not been paid equitably. U.S. District Judge R. Gary Klausner granted a summary judgment to the federation on the pay claim.