Alabama defensive coordinator Golding arrested on DUI charge

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding has been arrested and charged with a DUI. Golding was listed as an inmate in the Tuscaloosa County Jail on Thursday morning after he was jailed on $500 bond. No further details were immediately available. Alabama coach Nick Saban hired Golding in 2018 as co-defensive coordinator with Tosh Lupoi. He was promoted in 2019 and helped the Crimson Tide win the national title the following season and a Southeastern Conference championship in 2021. Saban could not immediately be reached for comment.