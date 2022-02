GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Jalen Slawson had 17 points and Alex Hunter scored 16 and Furman beat The Citadel 102-83. The Paladins piled up a season-high 63 points before halftime. The Paladins have won both their contests this season when topping the century mark in points. Jason Roche scored 22 points for the Bulldogs.