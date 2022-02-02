Officials urge mask-wearing for fans attending Super Bowl

By MICHAEL R. BLOOD

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The biggest challenge at the Super Bowl might not be on the field. Los Angeles-area officials are urging fans to follow strict mask rules throughout the outdoor game on Feb. 13, and to keep them in place except for eating or drinking. They acknowledged it will come down to personal responsibility, since there is no way to police 70,000 cheering fans at football’s crowning game. Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti was photographed without a mask at last weekend’s NFC championship game. He says he held his breath when he removed the mask for the photo, and urged fans to wear them for safety.