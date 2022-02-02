Lewis leads No. 24 Marquette past No. 12 Villanova 83-73

By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Justin Lewis had 19 points and nine rebounds, and No. 24 Marquette never trailed in an 83-73 victory over No. 12 Villanova. Marquette won for the eighth time in nine games and completed its first regular-season sweep of Villanova since 2011-12. The Golden Eagles won 57-54 at Villanova on Jan. 19 to snap the Wildcats’ 29-game winning streak on campus. Those two losses to Marquette represent Villanova’s only defeats in its last 11 games. It marks the first time any Big East team has swept a regular-season series from Villanova since Butler did it in 2016-17.