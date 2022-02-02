Hodgson equates EPL return to ‘siren call from the mermaid’

WATFORD, England (AP) — Roy Hodgson has equated his return to Premier League management to a sailor receiving a “siren call from the mermaid.” The 74-year-old former England coach was hired by Watford last week and will look to steer the team to safety as he did in previous rescue acts at Crystal Palace, Fulham and West Bromwich Albion. Hodgson said it was an opportunity he couldn’t turn down and used a surprising analogy to describe his situation. Hodgson says “it was the siren call from the mermaid as the sailor passes by on his ship. They got the right mermaid going past the right ship.”