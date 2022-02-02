Dort hot in overtime to lead Thunder past Mavericks 120-114

DALLAS (AP) — Lu Dort scored 30 points, including 14 straight for Oklahoma City in overtime, and rookie Tre Mann added a career-best 29 as the Thunder beat the Dallas Mavericks 120-114. The Thunder won their second consecutive game for their first winning streak since taking three straight Dec. 18-22. They avoided a four-game sweep in the season series. Luka Doncic scored 40 points for the Mavericks in the opener of a six-game homestand, their longest of the season. Reggie Bullock had 23 off the bench and Jalen Brunson added 20. Dallas has lost consecutive games for the first time since Dec. 13-25.