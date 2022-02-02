Davis scores 30, Lakers rally in 4th to defeat Trail Blazers

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Anthony Davis scored 30 points, Carmelo Anthony added 24 and the Los Angeles Lakers rallied in the fourth quarter to defeat the Portland Trail Blazers 99-94. Davis had 19 points and seven of his 15 rebounds in the final 12 minutes as the Lakers returned home with a win after going 2-4 on their Eastern road trip. The All-Star forward is averaging 29.3 points over his last three games. Norman Powell led the Trail Blazers with 30 points and tied a season high with five 3-pointers. Anfernee Simons added 19 points while Jusuf Nurkic had a double-double with 16 points and 13 rebounds. Portland has dropped three straight and five of its last six.