Japan hand Saudis first defeat in WC qualifying group

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A first-half goal from Takumi Minamino has set Japan on the way to beating Saudi Arabia 2-0 at Saitama Stadium and keeping the host on course for a seventh successive World Cup appearance. Minamino’s goal from close range after 31 minutes was created by Junya Ito. The Belgian-based winger then added the second soon after the restart with a fierce shot from the edge of the area to seal a first defeat for the Saudis in Asia Group B qualifying. Saudi Arabia would have qualified for a sixth World Cup with a victory. The Saudis still lead the group by a point from Japan.