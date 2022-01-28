Bills D coordinator Frazier has 2nd interview with Giants

By TOM CANAVAN

AP Sports Writer

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Buffalo Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier got a second interview with the New York Giants on Friday, and the team may be in position to hire a new coach this weekend. Frazier was the last scheduled interview for co-owners John Mara and Steve Tisch and new general manager Joe Schoen. Schoen said Wednesday a new coach could be announced Saturday if he and ownership reached a consensus. The Giants also interviewed Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, recently fired Dolphins head coach Brian Flores, and defensive coordinators Pat Graham of the Giants, Lou Anarumo of the Bengals and Dan Quinn of the Cowboys.