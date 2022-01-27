Robinson goal lifts US over El Salvador 1-0 in Cup qualifier

By RONALD BLUM

AP Sports Writer

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Antonee Robinson broke through the freeze in the air and the U.S. offense, scoring a big goal in the 52nd minute that lifted the Americans over El Salvador 1-0 and kept them on track for a return to the World Cup. The narrow victory on a 29-degree night that tied the record low temperature for a home American qualifier boosted the U.S. to 18 points with five games left. The U.S. has two more chilly matchups in the next week and can move to the verge of a berth with victories at Canada and against Honduras at St. Paul, Minnesota.