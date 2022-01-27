Prolific Kupp, versatile Samuel surge into NFC title game

By GREG BEACHAM

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Cooper Kupp led the league in every major receiving category this season, a triple crown feat accomplished only three times previously in NFL history. Deebo Samuel also racked up huge numbers, but he wasn’t content to just catch the ball. He also ran it and occasionally threw it while cementing his status as perhaps the most versatile, electrifying playmaker in football. In a sport usually defined and dominated by quarterback play, two All-Pro receivers have propelled their teams to the NFC championship game. The meeting of NFC West rivals is the third opportunity this season to watch Kupp and Samuel on the same field near the end of spectacular seasons that could be remembered long after this showdown between the Los Angeles Rams and the San Francisco 49ers.