MLB not requiring COVID-19 vaccines for minor leaguers
NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball will not require players with minor league contracts to be vaccinated against COVID-19 this season but is mandating that most staff receive the shots. While players with major league contracts are unionized and rules regarding them must be negotiated by the Major League Baseball Players Association, players with minor league contracts are not collectively organized. Staff must be vaccinated, except for those who receive exemptions under state law.