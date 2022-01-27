Miller gets a hat trick in Vancouver’s 5-1 win over Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — J.T. Miller registered his second career hat trick and the Vancouver Canucks snapped a three-game skid with a 5-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets. Miller has a team-leading 15 goals on the season and added an assist. Brock Boeser had a goal and two assists and Elias Pettersson contributed a goal and assist for the Canucks. Spencer Martin made 33 saves. Andrew Copp scored for the Jets, and Connor Hellebuyck stopped 28 shots. The Jets have lost a season-high six games.