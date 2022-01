IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Austin Johnson totaled 11 points, five rebounds and four blocks to lead UC Irvine past Cal State Bakersfield 57-52. JC Butler had eight points for the Anteaters (7-7, 2-3 Big West Conference) and he made the only 3-pointer of the game. Dalph Panopio scored 15 points off the bench to lead the Roadrunners (6-8, 1-4).