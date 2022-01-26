RHP Tropeano gets minor deal with Rangers, invite to camp

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Right-hander Nick Tropeano has agreed to terms on a minor league contract with the Texas Rangers. The deal includes an invitation to major league spring training. Tropeano has seen major league action in seven of the last eight seasons. The 31-year-old pitcher was 1-0 with a 2.25 ERA over five relief appearances with San Francisco and the New York Mets last year. He a 14-14 career record with a 4.22 ERA over 54 big league games. He has also pitched for Houston, the Los Angeles Angels and Pittsburgh.