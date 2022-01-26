Penguins sign veteran F Jeff Carter to 2-year extension

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jeff Carter still has plenty of hockey in front of him. The veteran Pittsburgh Penguins forward has agreed to a two-year contract extension that runs through the 2023-24 season. The deal carries an average annual value of $3.125 million. The 37-year-old Carter has flourished since arriving at the trade deadline last spring. The two-time Stanley Cup champion with the Los Angeles Kings scored nine goals in 14 games following his acquisition by the Penguins and doesn’t appear to be slowing down in his 17th season. Carter has 12 goals for Pittsburgh, which has won 17 of 19.