From Tiananmen to Hong Kong, China’s crackdowns defy critics

By KEN MORITSUGU

Associated Press

BEIJING (AP) — From the crushing of Beijing’s 1989 pro-democracy protests to the suppression of Hong Kong’s opposition four decades later, China’s Communist Party has demonstrated a determination and ability to stay in power that is seemingly impervious to Western criticism. The party has made political stability paramount and says that has been the foundation for the economic growth that has bettered lives and put the nation on a path to becoming a regional if not global power. While many have benefitted economically, the price has been paid by those who wanted more freedom, from ethnic groups in Tibet and Xinjiang to democracy activists in Hong Kong.