Arkansas wins 5th straight, beats Ole Miss 64-55

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — JD Notae scored 25 points and Arkansas cruised to a 64-55 victory over Mississippi for its fifth straight win. Notae was 10 of 23 from the floor. Jaylin Williams added 18 points and Trey Wade 10 for Arkansas (15-5, 5-3 Southeastern Conference). Arkansas has won eight of the last nine matchups against Ole Miss. The Rebels last win in the series was on Jan. 19, 2019 (84-67). Matthew Murrell scored 14 points to lead Ole Miss (10-10, 2-6), which has lost five of its last six games.