San Diego’s finest: Jon Rahm back at friendly Torrey Pines

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jon Rahm is a Spaniard who lives in Arizona, but he occupies a prominent place in San Diego’s modern golf landscape. The world’s top-ranked player is hoping to make it even bigger this week when he leads a packed field to the California coast for the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open on Wednesday. Two of Rahm’s six career PGA Tour victories occurred at Torrey Pines. He got his first win in 2017, followed by his first major victory at the U.S. Open last year. He even got engaged in the area while on a coastal hike with his now-wife, Kelley.