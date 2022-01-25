Parise’s 3rd-period goal lifts Islanders past Flyers, 4-3

By ALLAN KREDA

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Zach Parise scored the tiebreaking goal with just over eight minutes left in the third period and Ilya Sorokin made 14 saves as the New York Islanders edged Philadelphia 4-3 on Tuesday night. The reeling Flyers notched their franchise-record 13th straight loss. Noah Dobson, Anders Lee and Mathew Barzal also scored for the Islanders. Gerry Mayhew, Justin Braun and Claude Giroux scored for the Flyers, and Martin Jones had 29 saves.