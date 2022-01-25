MLB drops arbitration cuts after union holds on free agents

By RONALD BLUM

AP Baseball Writer

Major League Baseball withdrew its plan for more limited salary arbitration a day after the union withdrew its demand for greater free agent eligibility. The move was made during the second straight day of talks aimed at an agreement to end a lockout that started Dec. 2. The clubs also accepted the union’s framework to funnel additional money to pre-arbitration-eligible players from central revenue, offering a $10 million pool. The incremental progress was positive given the sides didn’t even speak about central economic issues for six weeks before talks resumed Jan. 13.