Former Netherlands midfielder Wim Jansen dies at 75

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands (AP) — Former Netherlands midfielder Wim Jansen has died. He was 75. Jansen lost World Cup finals in 1974 and 1978 with the celebrated “Clockwork Orange” teams. Dutch club Feyenoord called Jansen “one of the greatest to ever play for the club.” Jansen was a key part of the Feyenoord team that became the first Dutch club to win the European Cup when it beat Celtic 2-1 to take the title in 1970 He captained the club to victory in the UEFA Cup four years later.