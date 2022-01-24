Tsitsipas edges Fritz, ends US men’s hopes in Australia

BY JOHN PYE

AP Sports Writer

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The difference for Taylor Fritz between reaching the Grand Slam quarterfinals for the first time and missing out again came down to three points in an 3 1/2-hour, five-set loss to Stefanos Tsitsipas at the Australian Open. The 24-year-old Fritz was aiming to put an American man back into the quarterfinals of a major tournament. Tennys Sandgren at the 2020 Australian Open was the last one to do it. Fritz was twice up by a set against the fourth-seeded Tsitsipas. It came down to experience in the end. Tsitsipas converted three of his five break-point chances. Fritz converted two of his 15.