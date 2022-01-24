Missed penalty, injury and burglary on same day for Benzema

By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer

MADRID (AP) — It’s been a tough weekend for Karim Benzema as he endured a missed penalty kick, an injury and then a burglary at his house. Police told Spanish media they were investigating the burglary that took place at Benzema’s house while he was playing a Spanish league game with Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium. Police said no one was at the player’s home when it was burglarized. They did not give any detail about what was taken. Benzema had already had his house burglarized during a game in 2019. Similar incidents happened involving other players in Spain and other European countries in the past.