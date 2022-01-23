Watson’s 18 points help No. 21 Providence past Butler 69-62

By KYLE HIGHTOWER

AP Sports Writer

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Nate Watson had 18 points and seven rebounds and 21st-ranked Providence held off Butler 69-62. It was the third straight win for the Friars (16-2, 6-1 Big East), who remained unbeaten at home in conference play. Coach Ed Cooley also got his 210th victory at Providence, moving him past Dave Gavitt (209-84) into second place at the school behind Joe Mullaney (319-164). Al Durham finished with 12 points and Jared Bynum added 10 points and six assists for the Friars in their second game back since taking a three-game COVID-19 pause. Chuck Harris had 21 points for Butler, which has lost four straight.