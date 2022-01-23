Vikings interview 49ers’ DeMeco Ryans after win vs. Packers

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have interviewed San Francisco defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans for their head coach vacancy. Ryans is the eighth candidate to meet virtually with the organization. Ryans directed a remarkable performance by the 49ers defense in a 13-10 victory at Green Bay in the divisional round of the playoffs. The 49ers will play at Los Angeles next weekend in the NFC championship game. The 37-year-old Ryans is in his first season as defensive coordinator and his fifth year as an assistant for the 49ers. He played 10 seasons in the NFL as a linebacker.