Lewis paces Marquette to 75-64 win over No. 20 Xavier

By JIM HOEHN

Associated Press

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Justin Lewis had 20 points and 13 rebounds to pace Marquette to a 75-64 victory over No. 20 Xavier. Paul Scruggs scored on a layup to get Xavier within 64-59, but the Musketeers did not get another field goal until Jack Nunge’s basket with 34 seconds left to make it 73-64. Xavier hit its first six shots of the second half, but was just 5 of 26 the rest of the way. Darryl Morsell scored 19 and Kam Jones added 12 points for Marquette (14-6, 6-3 Big East), which shot 53% in the second half. Scruggs had 13 points and Colby Jones and Adam Kunkel 12 each for Xavier (14-4, 4-3).