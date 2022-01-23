Tunisia knocks Nigeria out of African Cup

GAROUA, Cameroon (AP) — Tunisia and Burkina Faso are the first two teams through to the quarterfinals of the African Cup of Nations. Nigeria’s 100% record in the group stage meant nothing as it was knocked out 1-0 by Tunisia on the first day of the round of 16. Youssef Msakni scored with a low, swerving shot just after halftime. Nigeria’s task was made even harder when Everton’s Alex Iwobi was shown a straight red card for raking his studs down the ankle of Msakni in the 66th minute. Burkina Faso beat Gabon in a penalty shootout. Substitute Ismahila Ouédraogo buried the decisive spot kick and Burkina Faso won the shootout 7-6.