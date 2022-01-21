VanVleet rescues Raptors late in 109-105 win over Wizards

By RICH DUBROFF

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Fred VanVleet hit a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 59 seconds to play, and the Toronto Raptors hung on after blowing an 18-point fourth-quarter lead to beat the Washington Wizards 109-105. Rookie Scottie Barnes scored a career-high 27 points, VanVleet scored 21 and had 12 assists, Pascal Siakam also scored 21 points for Toronto, which went 2-3 on a five-game trip. Bradley Beal led Washington with 25 points. He also had eight assists, but committed nine turnovers, equaling his career high. The Wizards, who began the season 10-3, are 13-20 since.