The late Mike Stefanik inducted into NASCAR Hall of Fame

By STEVE REED

AP Sports Writer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The late Mike Stefanik, considered one of the best modified race car drivers ever, has been inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame. He is one of three drivers who will be inducted on Friday night, joining Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Red Farmer. Ralph Seagraves was selected as the recipient of the Landmark Award for Outstanding Contributions to NASCAR. The group was selected by the panel of voters in 2020, but the induction ceremony was postponed last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Stefanik died in a plane crash in 2019. He won nine all-time NASCAR championships, which is tied with Richie Evans for the most ever.