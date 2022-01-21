Sargent scores twice as Norwich beats Watford 3-0 in EPL

LONDON (AP) — American forward Josh Sargent scored his first two Premier League goals to help lift Norwich out of the relegation zone with a 3-0 win over 10-man Watford. The 21-year-old Sargent had not found the net in 18 previous games in the English top flight since his offseason move from Werder Bremen until his improvised backheel flick broke the deadlock in the 51st minute. Sargent then headed home from a well-weighted cross by Milot Rashica for his and Norwich’s second of the game. In injury time, Norwich added a third to put the game beyond the hosts, when Juraj Kucka diverted a ball from Adam Idah past Daniel Bachmann and into his own net.