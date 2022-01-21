Ravens part ways with defensive coordinator Don Martindale

By NOAH TRISTER

AP Sports Writer

Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh says he is parting ways with defensive coordinator Don Martindale. Martindale’s departure comes after only the second losing season in Harbaugh’s 14 years as Baltimore’s coach. The injury-riddled Ravens lost their final six games following an 8-3 start and missed the playoffs. The 58-year-old Martindale leaves after a decade with the Ravens. He began his tenure coaching inside linebackers in 2012, the season Baltimore won the Super Bowl. He became defensive coordinator in 2018.