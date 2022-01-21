NFL ends daily COVID-19 testing for all players

By The Associated Press

The NFL is curtailing daily testing of all players, vaccinated or unvaccinated, for COVID-19. In a memo sent to the 32 clubs and obtained by The Associated Press, the league said Friday that medical experts from the NFL and the players’ union agreed to the change. Those doctors have seen enough evidence of a decrease in positive tests in the last month to feel comfortable with dropping daily tests. Last month, weekly testing for vaccinated players and personnel was stopped, but anyone who reported symptoms of COVID-19 or was part of targeted surveillance still was subjected to testing.