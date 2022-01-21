Newcastle plans Saudi camp despite ‘sportswashing’ criticism

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — The Saudi-owned Premier League club Newcastle will hold a mid-season training camp in the kingdom. The trip is raising concerns among human rights organizations about “sportswashing.” Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund bought the club in October after it offered assurances to the Premier League that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and in turn the state, would not have any say in the team. Newcastle manager Eddie Howe confirmed that the team will travel to Saudi Arabia after their match against Leeds on Saturday. Amnesty International UK says the camp “could easily turn into yet another PR opportunity for the Saudi authorities who are clearly pursuing an aggressive policy of trying to sportswash their appalling human rights record.”