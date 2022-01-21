Henry’s back! Titans activate their top back for playoffs

By TERESA M. WALKER

AP Pro Football Writer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans will have Derrick Henry on the field for their AFC divisional game with Cincinnati. The Titans moved the NFL’s 2019 and 2020 rushing leader from injured reserve to the active roster Friday afternoon. The Titans had been watching Henry practice since Jan. 5. Henry broke his right foot Oct. 31 and had the break repaired with a steel plate Nov. 2. Henry was the NFL’s rushing leader when placed on injured reserve. He still finished as the league’s ninth-leading rusher with 937 yards. Signs that Henry would play became clear Wednesday when he told reporters he felt ready.