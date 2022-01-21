Arizona St. women overcome 29 turnovers, top No. 22 Colorado

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Taya Hanson scored 17 points and short-handed Arizona State overcame 29 turnovers to beat No. 22 Colorado 57-52 in overtime on for its 14th straight victory in the series. Neither team made a field goal in overtime until Colorado guard Frida Formann sank a 3-pointer at the final buzzer. The Sun Devils also didn’t make a field goal for the final three minutes of regulation as Colorado closed on a 10-2 run to tie it at 46. Arizona State was without leading scorer Jade Loville, who averages 15.5 points per game, for precautionary reasons. The Sun Devils also hadn’t played since Dec. 30 against Lipscomb due to six games being postponed.