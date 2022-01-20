Undermanned Pacers stun Curry, Warriors 121-117 in overtime

By JANIE McCAULEY

AP Sports Writer

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Keifer Sykes hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:41 left in overtime and a layup the next possession, Chris Duarte scored 27 points, and the undermanned Indiana Pacers beat Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors 121-117. Golden State got one more chance with 6.4 seconds left after a jump ball and Klay Thompson checked in but couldn’t get a shot off.Curry scored 39 but none in overtime, missing a 3 from the top of the arc with 16.5 seconds left in the extra session.