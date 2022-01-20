Twins elect Gardenhire, Gladden, Tovar to team Hall of Fame

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins will induct former manager Ron Gardenhire and former players Dan Gladden and César Tovar into the team’s Hall of Fame this summer. Gardenhire, Gladden and Tovar will become the 35th, 36th and 37th members of the team’s Hall of Fame during separate ceremonies at Target Field before games on Aug. 20-21. Gardenhire managed the Twins for 13 seasons from 2002-14. Gladden played five seasons as a leadoff hitter and left fielder from 1987-91 and won two World Series. He’s now the team’s radio analyst. Tovar played eight seasons for the Twins from 1965-72. He died in 1994.