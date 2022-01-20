Mom was awesome: Azarenka into 4th round at Australian Open

By JOHN PYE

AP Sports Writer

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Two-time Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka is into the fourth round at Melbourne Park for the first time since 2016 after overpowering 15th-seeded Elina Svitolina 6-0, 6-2. She arrived at her post-match news conference with her 5-year-old son, Leo. He sat on her knee while Azarenka answered questions about her form and her potential rivals. Leo was also asked about his mother’s performance and his analysis was succinct, calling it “Awesome!” Azarenka will next play French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova, who rallied from a set and a break down to beat No. 26 seed Jelena Ostapenko.