Oregon beats No. 7 Arizona with last-second jumper in OT

By STEVE MIMS

Associated Press

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Endyia Rogers made a jump shot with 0.4 seconds left to lift Oregon to a 68-66 overtime win over No. 7 Arizona on Saturday. The Ducks (9-5, 2-1 Pac-12) rallied from a 17-point second-half deficit with help from Te-Hina Paopao, who scored 24, as well as Nyara Sabally’s 20 points and 13 rebounds and Sedona Prince’s 16 points. Shaina Pellington and Bendu Yeaney each scored 14 points to pace Arizona (12-2, 2-2), while Cate Reese scored 10. It was Arizona’s second loss in three games after winning their first 11.