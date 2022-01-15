Kevin Durant leaves Nets’ game with sprained left knee

NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant missed the second half of Brooklyn’s game against New Orleans after spraining his left knee in a collision. The NBA’s scoring leader left with 5:38 remaining in the second quarter and the Nets announced at halftime that he wouldn’t return. He had 12 points in 12 minutes. Durant was hurt when teammate Bruce Brown bumped into a driving Herbert Jones and fell backward into him. Durant grabbed at his knee, tried to walk it off and then asked to be removed from the game.