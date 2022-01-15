Ex-Alabama QB Jay Barker charged with domestic violence

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee authorities say former Alabama quarterback Jay Barker has been arrested on a felony domestic violence charge. The 49-year-old is married to country music singer Sara Evans and was booked into a Nashville jail early Saturday morning. He was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and was released Saturday night after posting bond. Investigators did not immediately return a call from The Associated Press requesting details about the case. Barker did not answer a call from the AP seeking comment. Barker led Alabama to the national championship in 1992 and won the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award as the nation’s top upperclassman at the position.